Construction on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Getting Underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The construction of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Fall River’s Bicentennial Park is scheduled to start in mid-May.

Memorial Wall Committee chairman Joseph Marshall said that construction is scheduled to begin the second week in May and just in time for state funding before the 2020 fiscal year ends June 3.

He says it could be completed by the end of summer, ahead of the Veterans Day target date.

The 360-foot-long memorial engraved with the names of those who died in the war is an 80% scale replica of the wall in the nation’s capital.