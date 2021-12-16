Construction To Begin On Sandwich Drainage Improvements

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that drainage improvements to Newtown Road will take place beginning on Monday, December 20, 2021.

A temporary detour will be put in place for through traffic, while access to area homes will be maintained in a limited fashion while work is underway.

Full access will be restored at the end of each work period.

Delivery of materials and preparatory efforts may also take place prior to the beginning of construction.

The town has contracted Woodall Construction to perform the project.