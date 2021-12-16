You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Construction To Begin On Sandwich Drainage Improvements

Construction To Begin On Sandwich Drainage Improvements

December 16, 2021

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that drainage improvements to Newtown Road will take place beginning on Monday, December 20, 2021.

A temporary detour will be put in place for through traffic, while access to area homes will be maintained in a limited fashion while work is underway.

Full access will be restored at the end of each work period.

Delivery of materials and preparatory efforts may also take place prior to the beginning of construction.

The town has contracted Woodall Construction to perform the project.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 