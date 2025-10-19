Construction to begin on new water treatment facility in Hyannis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Beginning this Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Barnstable’s hired contractor Daniel O’Connell’s Sons will begin pre-construction of the new Straightway Water Treatment Facility in the vicinity of 228 Straightway.

The project has been deemed critical to protecting and ensuring the long-term quality and reliability of the Hyannis Water System.

Work will take place on weekdays from 7 am to 4 pm, and residents and frequent commuters are advised to expect heightened traffic in the area while work is ongoing.

