Convicts in Cape Cod cases seek parole after SJC ruling

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in 2024 ruled it to be unconstitutional for “emerging adults”, those 18, 19 or 20 years old, to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a decision which impacts several convicts involved in incidents that happened on Cape Cod.

The first of those to have received a parole hearing was Robert Ferreira. The 20-year-old at the time was convicted of first-degree murder in 1988 for the killing of George Ouelette, who was discovered drowned in the Cape Cod Canal.

The board denied parole, saying it was troubled by the facts and circumstances related to the crime.

Opposition to the parole was provided in testimony from the victim’s family members and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

Ferreira’s case is eligible for a review in two years.