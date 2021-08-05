Cotuit Center For The Arts Implements New Vaccine Policy

BARNSTABLE – The Cotuit Center of the Arts has announced a new COVID vaccination policy requiring proof of vaccination for indoor events.

Guests upon arrival will be required to present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 which meets CDC standards.

All members of any incoming party will be subject to the new policy.

Alternately, those exempt from COVID-19 vaccinations for medical or religious reasons will be required to take a COVID test within three days and present verification of their negative result at the door.

Children under 12 will be required to wear masks while indoors.

Unvaccinated guests and guests in crowded outdoor areas are advised to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Fully vaccinated patrons are not required to wear masks or socially distance.

For more information, head to the Cotuit Center for the Art’s website by clicking here.