County Dredge Starting Cotuit Bay Project

March 6, 2024

Barnstable County Dredge in 2022

HYANNIS – The town of Barnstable says work started on Monday for the Cotuit Bay entrance channel dredging project.

The County Dredge and contractor Dig-It Construction began mobilizing equipment to dredge the approach channel to the bay.

The dredged material will be used for beach nourishment at the eastern end of Dead Neck Island.

Weather-pending, dredging activities are anticipated to start within the next week, and be finished by April 1st. The dredging schedule is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and possibly Sunday. Vessel operators in the area are being urged to take caution.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

