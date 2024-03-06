County Dredge Starting Cotuit Bay Project

HYANNIS – The town of Barnstable says work started on Monday for the Cotuit Bay entrance channel dredging project.

The County Dredge and contractor Dig-It Construction began mobilizing equipment to dredge the approach channel to the bay.

The dredged material will be used for beach nourishment at the eastern end of Dead Neck Island.

Weather-pending, dredging activities are anticipated to start within the next week, and be finished by April 1st. The dredging schedule is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and possibly Sunday. Vessel operators in the area are being urged to take caution.