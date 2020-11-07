Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Opens Nomination Period

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission has opened nominee applications for their Rosenthal and Cornerstone awards.

The awards are given out annually to people who have “fostered and supported human rights, concepts, and ideals.”

Those who have particularly worked to eliminate immigrant discrimination are honored with the Rosenthal Community Champion Award.

Nominations are being accepted until November 30, and the awards will be given out on December 10. For more information, visit the commission’s website by clicking here.