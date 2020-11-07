You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Opens Nomination Period

Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Opens Nomination Period

November 7, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission has opened nominee applications for their Rosenthal and Cornerstone awards.

The awards are given out annually to people who have “fostered and supported human rights, concepts, and ideals.”

Those who have particularly worked to eliminate immigrant discrimination are honored with the Rosenthal Community Champion Award.

Nominations are being accepted until November 30, and the awards will be given out on December 10. For more information, visit the commission’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 