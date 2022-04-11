Barnstable County Receives Grant to Help People Affected by Homelessness

HYANNIS – Cape Cod will receive funds to assist people experiencing homelessness throughout the region.

Barnstable County Director of Human Services Joe Pacheco reported that the county received a $2.28 million Continuum of Care Grant Award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Pachecho said the bulk of the funds would go into the community through the region’s direct service providers to projects that provide permanent supportive housing.

He said that Housing Assistance Corporation, the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, Sandwich Housing Authority, Duffy Health Center, and Catholic Social Services would all be awarded funds from the grant.

Independence House will also receive some of the grant to help people fleeing domestic violence.

Pacheco said some of the federal money will remain within Barnstable County’s budget.

“A few of those grant dollars will stay with the county to operate our HMIS, which is the Homeless Management Information System,” Pacheco said.

He added the county’s Coordinated Entry System (CES) would also be part of the award. According to state officials, a CES is used in recognizing families and individuals who are chronically homeless to help them find housing.

The award was announced last month and represented a 9% increase over the county’s award last year.

Click here or a breakdown of funds from the Continuum of Care Grant to direct service providers.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter