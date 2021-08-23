Cape Cod Home Sale Prices Remain Red Hot

HYANNIS – The volume of real estate sales on Cape Cod in July 2021 was down 16.2% from July 2020 volume, but prices continued to increase.

Barnstable County Register of Deeds John Meade said the median individual property value had risen 12.3% from the previous year.

There were 738 deeds recorded in July 2021 with values above $50,000, compared to 881 deeds with values of over $50,000 recorded in 2020.

The median sale price on property in Barnstable County in July 2021 was $511,000, compared to 445,000 the year before.

Following a booming 2020-2021 year, questions and speculation have arisen as to how long the market will maintain its trajectory.

“We saw a significant uptick in activity last July and by way of comparison with this July it may look like its down but its still significantly better than it was two years ago,” said Meade.

“July of 2019 was a pretty decent month, and we blew that away in comparison with this July, even though its 16% down from 2020,” said Meade.

“I’m guessing we’re going to see numbers that are in the 10 to fifteen percent down range, but they’re still going to be very strong numbers for a bit very strong numbers for a bit.”

Meade also said that the past year was very profitable for Barnstable County, with excise sales taxes and other funds generated by real estate sales producing millions above projected values in revenue for the county.

The outlook for county budgets over the next year will also be a matter of speculation.

“When we predict 13 million coming in and we get 23, that’s a big bump into the county coffers, but I hope people don’t get used to that number because that was a wild year,” said Meade.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter