COVID Anti-Viral Drugs Available at Stop & Shop Pharmacies

HYANNIS – COVID-19 anti-viral medications are now available at select Stop & Shop pharmacies on Cape Cod.

Paxlovid is available at nine Stop & Shop pharmacies throughout the Cape and at one location on Martha’s Vineyard. Molnupiravir is only available at select locations.

“By now, offering COVID-19 anti-virals, as well as second boosters to eligible customers, we look forward to helping more community members defend themselves and their families against COVID-19 and its evolving variants,” Manager of Massachusetts Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop Andrew Smith said.

FDA officials note that the anti-virals are not a substitute for COVID-19 vaccinations and that the prescriptions are for treating people who are at a heightened risk of severe outcomes from the virus.

A prescription from a healthcare provider is needed for the drugs.

Second booster shots for COVID-19 are available for those age 50 and over and some immunocompromised people.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter