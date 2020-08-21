You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cranberry Farmers Upbeat About Harvest Despite Challenges

August 21, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Cranberry growers in Massachusetts are optimistic about the upcoming harvest despite an up-and-down growing season.

Brian Wick, executive director for the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association, said Thursday that local farmers anticipate producing more than two million barrels of fruit this year, or roughly 1% more than last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected a record 2.4 million barrels of cranberries will be produced in Massachusetts this year.

But Wick says Massachusetts growers dealt with a cold spring, followed by a summer with extended periods of unseasonably dry and hot weather.

