Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge

Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge

December 20, 2022

SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened between the Mid Cape Connector (Exit 55) and Route 130 (exit 59). A commercial truck and a pickup truck were reportedly involved. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

