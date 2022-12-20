SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused significant delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened between the Mid Cape Connector (Exit 55) and Route 130 (exit 59). A commercial truck and a pickup truck were reportedly involved. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge
December 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lawmakers Using Spending Bill To Delay Lobster Restrictions
- Crash causes significant delays on Route in east of Sagamore Bridge
- Massachusetts Court Rules Against Medically Assisted Death
- Steamship Authority Waives Cancellation Fees Ahead of Potential Winds
- Bourne Leaving Upper Cape Waste Disposal Agreement
- Massachusetts Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly
- Group Offers Environmentally Friendly Holiday Tips
- Provincetown to Ring In 2023 with Fireworks
- Vineyard Wind Milling to Impact Hyannis Roads Wednesday
- Falmouth Official Highlights Wastewater Discharge Issue
- Local Fire Chiefs Say Staffing Challenges are Creating Public Risk
- Yarmouth Holding Public Meeting On Wastewater Plan
- Massachusetts Adopting Cannabis-Impaired Driver’s Ed