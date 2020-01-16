Provincetown Finalizes Deal With New Town Manager

PROVINCETOWN – A contract has been finalized for the new town manager in Provincetown.

The Provincetown select board approved a three year contract Monday night that will pay Robin Craver $190,000 per year.

Craver was chosen by the board over two other finalists last month.

“Thank you for your interest in coming to work for our town and with us,” said Lise King, a select board member. “We all look forward to meeting you and getting to work with you.”

Select board member Robert Anthony also welcomed Craver to the town’s top position.

“Hopefully, we are going to do some good things,” Anthony said.

Craver’s first day on the job was Tuesday, following the board’s approval of the contract Monday night.

Craver resigned from managing Charlton in October after leading the community since 2006.

She previously worked at a development company and held town administrator positions in Webster and Georgetown.

The other finalists for the position were Maria Broadbent, the town manager of Berwyn Heights, Maryland, and Diana Prideaux-Brune, the deputy director for planning and development at the Cambridge Housing Authority.

The board cited leadership qualities, experience and openness as reasons for Craver’s selection.

During her interview, Craver said she believes she has a strong skill set that matches what the town is looking for.

“I have experience in financing, personnel, legal – I can hit the ground running,” Craver said.

Craver said she enjoys being a town manager and that the work they do is important.

“I also like the idea of people who feel comfortable to come up to me and talk to me about issues that are ongoing,” Craver said.

“I like people. So I don’t necessarily see it as a bad thing to be talked to as I am going about my business in the grocery store.”

Craver said she has experience with completing housing projects and will be able to tackle the town’s issue with affordable housing. She added that the community needs to be marketed to young families.

“You do need to have adequate housing for them,” Craver said. “Not only to get new families to come here, but to keep the families that you already have here, which is important.”

Craver also praised the town’s school system and daycare program.

“You have daycare, which is phenomenal,” Craver said. “Many towns do not invest in that so it is clear to see that you are invested in young families coming to live here.”

Contract negotiations had been underway since she was selected last month.

She will replace David Panagore, who left for a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority position earlier this year.

David Gardner, who was the Assistant Town Manager, had been serving as acting town manager.

Panagore still lives in town and was recently appointed as an alternate to the town’s Finance Committee.

A total of 42 applicants applied for the position.