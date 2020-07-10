Craver Resigns From Provincetown Town Manager Position

PROVINCETOWN – After reaching a mutual agreement with the Provincetown Select Board, Town Manager Robin Craver resigned today.

Craver was hired in January and came from Charlton where she worked until the fall of 2019.

She replaced former Town Manager David Panagore who left for a position with the MBTA last year.

In a joint statement with Select Board Chair David Abramson, Craver said that “Provincetown is a unique community, and I enjoyed my time meeting and working with the Town’s residents and employees.”

“Coming into a new community as Town Manager and then being immediately thrust into a State of Emergency is no small feat, and we greatly appreciate Robin’s efforts to help us navigate through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” said Abramson in the statement.

“We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

According to the statement from the town, the Select Board will announce more details about the transition in the coming days.