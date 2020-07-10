You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Craver Resigns From Provincetown Town Manager Position

Craver Resigns From Provincetown Town Manager Position

July 10, 2020

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
Provincetown Town Hall

PROVINCETOWN – After reaching a mutual agreement with the Provincetown Select Board, Town Manager Robin Craver resigned today.

Craver was hired in January and came from Charlton where she worked until the fall of 2019.

She replaced former Town Manager David Panagore who left for a position with the MBTA last year.

In a joint statement with Select Board Chair David Abramson, Craver said that “Provincetown is a unique community, and I enjoyed my time meeting and working with the Town’s residents and employees.”

“Coming into a new community as Town Manager and then being immediately thrust into a State of Emergency is no small feat, and we greatly appreciate Robin’s efforts to help us navigate through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” said Abramson in the statement.

“We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

According to the statement from the town, the Select Board will announce more details about the transition in the coming days.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 