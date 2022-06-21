Critics of New Immigrant Driver’s License Law Seek Repeal

BOSTON (AP) – A just-passed state law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts is now the subject of a repeal effort.

Critics, including members of the Massachusetts Republican Party, are supporting the push to put the repeal question before voters on the November ballot.

Activists filed initial paperwork with the secretary of the commonwealth’s office on Wednesday.

They now face the task of collecting more than 40,120 certified voter signatures and submitting them to local election officials by August 24–and then delivering them to the state by September 7 to secure a spot on the ballot.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press