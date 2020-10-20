You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Crocker Endorsed by Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies

October 20, 2020

CENTERVILLE – Second Barnstable District State Representative Will Crocker has received a number of endorsements from law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Coalition of Police, Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association, Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, and New England Police Benevolent Association have all expressed their support for the Republican incumbent.

Crocker thanked the organizations for their support.

Crocker is seeking re-election this November, and is running against Democratic nominee Kip Diggs.

