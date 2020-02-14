Crocker, Peake, and Whelan Pull Papers for Re-election

HYANNIS – State Representatives Will Crocker, Sarah Peake, and Tim Whelan all recently pulled nomination papers from the Secretary of State, beginning their runs at re-election this fall.

Crockering, a Republican, will be looking to retain the 2nd Barnstable District seat, while Peake, a Democrat, and Whelan, a Republican, will look to continue represent the 4th and 1st Barnstable Districts, respectively.

The representatives will begin the process of collecting the signatures required to gain ballot access in the election.

All three expressed their excitement in beginning their campaigns in Facebook posts announcing that the papers had been pulled.