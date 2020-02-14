You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Crocker, Peake, and Whelan Pull Papers for Re-election

Crocker, Peake, and Whelan Pull Papers for Re-election

February 14, 2020

HYANNIS – State Representatives Will Crocker, Sarah Peake, and Tim Whelan all recently pulled nomination papers from the Secretary of State, beginning their runs at re-election this fall.

Crockering, a Republican, will be looking to retain the 2nd Barnstable District seat, while Peake, a Democrat, and Whelan, a Republican, will look to continue represent the 4th and 1st Barnstable Districts, respectively.

The representatives will begin the process of collecting the signatures required to gain ballot access in the election.

All three expressed their excitement in beginning their campaigns in Facebook posts announcing that the papers had been pulled.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 