Cultural Center of Cape Cod Galleries Temporarily Close for Movie Filming

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Galleries at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod will be closed until noon on Saturday, April 9 while film crews are on hand to shoot a movie.

Officials with the center said that they gave permission for their galleries to be used for the filming of a movie about the 1990 robbery of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

With that, members of the public will not be able to visit the galleries on April 7 and April 8.

The museum heist is still unsolved to this day. The FBI estimated in 2000 that the 13 pieces of art, which include paintings from Rembrandt, were worth $500 million in total.

Nearly a decade later, art traders estimated that the haul was actually worth $600 million.