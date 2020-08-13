Curaleaf Pledges Statewide Ice Bucket Challenge

PROVINCETOWN – Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings has announced an Ice Bucket Challenge pledge for its more than 200 employees across seven locations in the Commonwealth in memory of Pete Frates.

Frates is the former Boston College baseball player who raised awareness to find a cure for ALS through the Ice Bucket Challenge, a social media sensation that has generated more than $220 million to fight the disease.

Frates lost his eight year battle with ALS in 2019.

He had used medicinal marijuana to treat severe anxiety and other medical conditions.

Curaleaf staff members in Provincetown, Hanover, Norwell, Oxford, Wakefield, Ware and Webster are participating in the Ice Bucket Challenge.

The company is also inviting all 3100 plus employees nationally to take the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Curaleaf will also make a corporate donation in support of a cure for ALS.

Before his passing, Frates partnered with Curaleaf to raise awareness in the ALS community about the benefits of medicinal cannabis treatment.

Like Frates, Curaleaf CEO Joe Lusardi and Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Jonsson are both graduates of Boston College.

“We know how important Pete Frates was to the BC community and to the world,” said Lusardi.

“August is Ice Bucket Challenge month in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. We want to keep Pete’s mission and memory alive and that’s why we are inviting all our employees in Massachusetts and nationwide to take the Ice Bucket Challenge this month so that we can one day end ALS.”

Julie Frates, Pete Frates’ wife added, “We are grateful for all the support that Curaleaf has shown for our family.”

“Pete understood the need for greater access to medical cannabis for thousands of ALS patients like him who continue to battle this horrific disease.”

Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Jonsson said that Frates and his family have made it their mission to help ALS patients and their families around the globe.

“Like our company, the Frates family remains focused on cultivating health and wellness and improving people’s lives through advocacy and education,” Johnson said.

Curaleaf operates a facility in Provincetown on 170 Commercial Street.