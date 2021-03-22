Curaleaf Donates Thousands for Veteran Causes

PROVINCETOWN – Curaleaf has announced that they’ve donated $107,000 to veteran causes across Massachusetts.

Through sales at their locations, including their Provincetown marijuana dispensary, thousands of dollars have been granted by Curaleaf to both the Veterans Cannabis Project (VCP) and Massachusetts Fallen Heroes.

The VCP, which has now partnered with Curaleaf for a year, seeks to ensure that veterans across the nation have access to medical cannabis to help with mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes provides veterans across the state with resources for housing, healthcare, employment, and more.