CVS Pressed On MassHealth Prescription Prices

May 12, 2025

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is suing CVS for failing to comply with MassHealth prescription drug pricing regulations.

Campbell’s office alleges that CVS offered lower drug prices to cash-paying customers through a discount program administered by a company called ScriptSave, but evaded its responsibility to report those reduced rates to the commonwealth.

“When pharmacies offer discounted drug pricing to its customers, they must also charge MassHealth that same low price,” said Campbell. “At a time when costs are sky-high, our taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for pharmacies’ inaccurate price reporting.” 

Regulations stipulate that MassHealth is entitled to the lowest prices CVS charges, but that the company has followed a different methodology, especially for generic drugs.

CVS is also facing legal action from Connecticut, Indiana and Oklahoma.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


