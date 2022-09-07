You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CVS to Buy Home Health-Care Provider Signify for $8 Billion

CVS to Buy Home Health-Care Provider Signify for $8 Billion

September 7, 2022

Photo courtesy of Mike Mozart

DALLAS (AP) – Drugstore operator CVS Health says it’s buying home-healthcare provider Signify Health for $8 billion.

CVS announced the agreement on Tuesday and said it expects to close the deal early next year. CVS says Signify has more than 10,000 clinicians including doctors, nurses, and physician assistants.

The CEO of CVS, Karen Lynch, says the deal will increase her company’s connection to consumers in their homes. The deal is also part of a long-term trend of CVS growing from its pharmacy-chain roots into other sectors of the health industry.

Back in 2018, CVS paid $69 billion to buy health insurance company Aetna.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 