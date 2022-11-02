You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CVS, Walgreens Announce Opioid Settlements Totaling $10B

CVS, Walgreens Announce Opioid Settlements Totaling $10B

November 2, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – Two of the largest U.S pharmacy chains have agreed in principle to pay a total of about $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of powerful prescription opioids.

In addition to the deals with CVS Health and Walgreens, a lawyer for local governments said Wednesday that settlement talks continue with Walmart.

The developments could amount to the last huge settlements announced in years of litigation between government entities and drugmakers, distributors, and pharmacies over opioids. Governments say pharmacies were filling prescriptions they should have flagged as inappropriate.

Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over two decades.

By Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


