ORLEANS – A cyanobacteria alert has been issued for Boland Pond in Orleans by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

The organization monitors water bodies across the Cape throughout the summer and issues warnings when blooms of potentially toxic algae are reported.

The Association urges visitors to avoid contact as it can lead to irritation, and accidental ingestion can lead to illness.

Dogs and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins through ingestion.