BREWSTER – A cyanobacteria bloom has been reported at Schoolhouse Pond Town Landing in Brewster by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod.

The town has posted a health advisory for the pond, urging residents to avoid contact with the water where a visible algal bloom is present.

Pets and children are especially susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental ingestion, said the Association.

Town officials said testing will continue on a weekly basis to monitor cyanobacteria levels.