Cyanobacteria Warning Issued for Peters Pond

SANDWICH – As summer temperatures continue to rise, the Sandwich Health Department has issued a cyanobacteria bloom warning for a local freshwater pond.

The advisory was posted for the town recreational facility at Oakcrest Cove for the Peters Pond Town Public Beach.

Health officials said that the results of testing done at the beach will be posted as soon as they are available.

The recreation department said that it is implementing alternative measures for beach programs.

The Department of Natural Resources is also aware of the posting.

Officials said that the advisory will remain in place until it is determined that the bloom conditions have subsided.

Cyanobacteria blooms can be toxic to both humans and pets.