Cynthia Cotton Elected to Philanthropy Partners Board of Directors

YARMOUTH PORT-Cynthia Cotton has been elected to the Philanthropy Partners of the Cape and Islands’ board of directors. The vote was held during their annual meeting at the Cape Codder Resort in Hyannis.

Cotton is the Executive Director of the Osterville Village Library, where she has also served as a library trustee and member of their capital campaign. She is also on the board of EforAll as well as the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce.

The Philanthropy Partners of the Cape and Islands aims to encourage charitable giving across the area. Through educating its partners as well as the public on charity’s impact, the group promotes cooperation throughout the Cape and Islands.