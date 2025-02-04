Cyr Points Out Ramifications Of Trump’s Executive Actions

HYANNIS – State Senator Julian Cyr says the first two weeks of Donald Trump’s second presidential administration have been “jarring”.

In a monthly newsletter, Cyr said absentee rates at Martha’s Vineyard schools have doubled in tandem with false rumors of an ICE raid.

Parents have reached out to his office wondering if healthcare for their LGBTQ+ children will be interfered with in Massachusetts.

And Cyr says there’s mounting worry that the Trump administration will try to withhold the previously-awarded $1.7 billion federal money for the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge.

Cyr is hoping that courts will intervene, but predicts it will be “stormy seas” in the foreseeable future.

“Make no mistake, this is all designed to overwhelm and distract. I’m staying focused on what I can control: helping to ensure that Massachusetts lives up to being a shining example of what remains possible when a federal administration insists on chaos and a hateful political agenda. And hell no, are we going to change who we are because of unlawful and vengeful edicts from Washington,” Cyr said in his newsletter.

He added, “No matter what happens, you can rest assured that we will continue to work diligently on the issues that matter most to Cape Codders and Islanders: housing, affordability, the climate crisis, access to healthcare, environmental stewardship, and affirming the dignity of all people no matter who they are.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter