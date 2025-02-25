D-Y School District Among Recipients Of Mental Health Grant From State

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Governor Maura Healey’s administration has awarded $5.5 million in grants to sixty school districts across Massachusetts towards the expansion of student behavioral and mental health services.

One school district on Cape Cod that will receive money is Dennis-Yarmouth, totaling nearly $147,000 dollars.

Massachusetts Secretary of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler says one of the priorities for the Healey Administration in 2025 is student mental health, commenting in his “State of Education” address that the country is facing a youth mental health crisis.

“We have a mental health crisis that was only made worse by the pandemic, particularly for students. That’s why improving students’ access to behavioral and mental health care is a priority for our administration,” said Governor Healey. “These grants will help districts connect students with the services they need to be safe, healthy and successful today and into the future.”

According to the governor’s office, the funding can be used to help strengthen skills to recognize and respond to mental and behavioral health challenges, establish cross-system coordination to improve integration of behavioral and mental health supports and ensure seamless transitions between schools and communities, and improve data systems to track efforts and impact.

The grants also promote piloting universal mental health screening systems.