Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine Nearly Fully Removed

October 24, 2024

HYANNIS – GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind have released a new update about the response to the summer turbine blade failure that shut down their wind farm.

The companies say removal of the impacted blade, known as AW-38, has nearly advanced to the final task of removing the root of the blade from the rotor hub.

That’s expected to occur in the next few weeks.

The checklist included removing debris from the Atlantic Ocean floor.

The companies are preparing the turbines for a return to service. They say they have done extensive quality checks. A return to power production is dependent on approval from the federal government. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

