The Davenport Companies Sells Red Jacket Resorts

YARMOUTH – The Davenport Companies has announced the sale of Red Jacket Resorts to affiliates of EOS Investors LLC.

The resort portfolio includes locations on Cape Cod and in North Conway, New Hampshire.

The sale includes the Green Harbor Resort, Red Jacket Beach, Blue Water Resort, the Riviera Beach Resort and the Blue Rock Golf Resort, though does not include the Blue Rock Golf Course in South Yarmouth, according to Director of Communications for The Davenport Companies Matt Pitta.

The properties are some of the earliest developments built by the Davenport family.

“The family felt that after nearly 60 years of ownership, this was the right time to hand off the resorts to a company that would be committed to the legacy of service that the Red Jacket Resorts have provided for decades,” said Pitta.

He added that EOS Investors LLC have shown commitment to resorts like Red Jacket within drive market distance of major population centers, a sector that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in popularity of shorter road-trips.

“People still wanted to travel and they wanted to have that get-away, and the Cape became an extremely attractive destination location for those people in that drive market. You can get in the car and within three hours with the family be at a beautiful, self-contained oceanside resort,” said Pitta.

“Places like the Red Jacket really benefited from that. And the Cape did because the Cape was—especially during the height of the pandemic—considered a very safe and accessible location.”

Pitta said that the sale of the resorts is just one business unit of The Davenport Companies, and other investments by the company such as Thirwood Place senior living, Cape Cod Fence Co, Davenport Realty and others remain and are growing.