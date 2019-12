HYANNIS–Champ Homes has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Palmer and Jane D. Davenport Foundation.

The organization aims to provide homeless and near-homeless Cape Cod citizens with transitional housing along with mentoring. Self sufficiency is the end goal that the organization looks to provide.

Since beginning operations in 1991, the charity has given almost 3,000 Cape Codders support via safe and sober transitional housing, which generally lasts around two years.