David Ortiz Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

July 25, 2022

Photo: Twitter.com/David Ortiz

COOPERSTOWN – David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Sunday, July 24. 

Ortiz hit 541 home runs in 20 big league seasons and helped the Boston Red Sox win three World Series championships.

Ortiz was joined on stage by three-time batting champion Tony Oliva and 283-game winner Jim Kaat.

Also getting their due Sunday were: Dodgers great Gil Hodges, who managed the Mets to their first World Series title in 1969; Minnie Miñoso, a star with the White Sox in the 1950s; Buck O’Neil, who played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues and was a tireless advocate for the game; and Bud Fowler, a pioneering Black player who grew up in Cooperstown in the 1860s.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS 

