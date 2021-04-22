You are here: Home / NewsCenter / DC Statehood Faces a Crossroads with Congressional Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – Proponents of statehood for Washington, D.C., face a milestone moment in their decades-long movement to reshape the American political map.

The House will vote Thursday on legislation that would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators.

A tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.

The measure is expected to pass easily in the House and be sent to the Senate, where the real fight awaits in the evenly divided chamber.

By Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press

