Cultural Center Accepting Open Art Submissions

December 11, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is advising local artists that the deadline to submit art for their upcoming gallery is Friday, December 11.

Any type of art, such as drawings, sculptures, or digital creations, are being accepted through the open theme. The show will run beginning on January 13, and those who submitted accepted pieces of work will be notified by the new year.

Initial entries are $20, and each additional entry after that is $5. Up to 20 pieces of art can be submitted for consideration.

For more details, visit the center’s website by clicking here.

