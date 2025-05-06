Decision Handed Down In Favor Of Bourne Mobile Home Park Residents

BOURNE – A new court decision has been made in a longstanding dispute over the ownership of the Pocasset Mobile Home Park in Bourne.

Last December, the Massachusetts Appeals Court remanded a lawsuit against the Pocasset Park Association to Barnstable Superior Court.

Residents fought a potential acquisition for about five years by Crown Communities LLC. The park association exercised their right of first refusal and matched the offer.

The Appeals Court determined that Superior Court Judge Michael Callan made errors in calculating the required number of resident owners who supported their purchase through a petition.

A Superior Court decision was handed down on March 27th in favor of the homeowners because of the Massachusetts right of first refusal law, which says a group of residents representing at least 51% of the manufactured home owners residing in the community can match the third-party offer.

Crown Communities LLC has the right to appeal.