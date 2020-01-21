You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Democrats Decry McConnell’s Impeachment Rules as “Cover-Up”

Democrats Decry McConnell’s Impeachment Rules as “Cover-Up”

January 21, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP)–President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial quickly burst into a partisan fight Tuesday as proceedings began unfolding at the Capitol.

Democrats objected strongly to rules proposed by the Republican leader for compressed arguments and a speedy trial. Even before Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled in the session, Democrats warned that the rules package from Trump’s ally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham proceeding.

Trump said anew that the whole thing was a hoax, and he said he was sure it would “work out fine.”

BY: Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller, Associated Press

