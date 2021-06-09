You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Democrats Push Bill Aimed at Family That Owns Purdue Pharma

Democrats Push Bill Aimed at Family That Owns Purdue Pharma

June 9, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – A congressional committee has heard grievances against the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma as it considered legislation that would keep them from using a corporate bankruptcy as a shield for personal liability.

U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney called two state attorneys general, opioid activists, and an author to lay out the case against members of the Sackler family who own the Connecticut-based pharmaceutical giant.

Sackler family members issued a statement saying many state and local governments support their settlement proposal for Purdue to exit bankruptcy and that it will go further to solve the epidemic than individual lawsuits.

By Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 