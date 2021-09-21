You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Democrats Tie Government Funding to Debt Bill, GOP Digs In

Democrats Tie Government Funding to Debt Bill, GOP Digs In

September 21, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House have announced they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit.

They are all but daring Republicans to quit opposing the package or risk a fiscal crisis. Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. It needs to raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or the U.S. will default on its debt.

All of this is happening while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to move President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda.

By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 