Dems Switch Strategy on Voting Bill as Biden Pushes Action

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation.

They’re aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press–one day before President Joe Biden is to meet with Democrats at the Capitol.

The Democrats plan to launch debate on the legislation even though it is now blocked by a Republican filibuster. Schumer hopes to shine a spotlight and push senators to say where they stand.

By Brian Slodysko, Associated Press