Dennis Increases Multiple Transfer Station Fees

January 23, 2023

DENNIS – The Dennis Select Board recently voted to raise some transfer station fees.

Town officials said that the price increases were made to account for market pricing related to vendors and other municipalities.

Residential mattresses and box springs will cost $30 each to dispose of, while commercials ones will cost $50 each.

The fee for a barrel of brush is $8, while it’s $60 for a trailer or pick-up of brush or $70 per ton. Asphalt, brick, and concrete will cost $20 a ton to take in.

A $10 fee per passenger tire and a $30 fee per truck tire has also been implemented.

For a full list of transfer station fees, click here.

