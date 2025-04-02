You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Moves Voting Location Ahead of Town Election

Dennis Moves Voting Location Ahead of Town Election

April 2, 2025

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis is moving the voting location for Precinct 1 for the upcoming Annual Town Election on May 13. 

The following is the full statement from the town.

Pursuant to M.G.L. c. 54, sec. 24 and per vote of the Select Board, effective with the Annual Town Election on May 13, 2025, the voting location for Precinct 1 will be temporarily moved to Fire Station II until further notice.    

Fire Station II is located at 350 Paddocks Path, East Dennis, MA  02641.  Please enter and park to the left of the Fire Station.    The Voting entrance is on the left side of the Station, noted as the “Community Room”.   

If you have any questions relating to this change, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at (508) 760-6112.

For more information about the upcoming Elections, please visit the Town’s website at www.town.dennis.ma.us

