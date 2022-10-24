Dennis Police Announce New Comfort Dog Program

DENNIS –The Dennis Police Department recently announced it’s putting a Comfort Dog K9 Program in place with the arrival of K9 Winnie.

The two-year-old black Labrador Retriever is an American Kennel Club Certified therapy dog.

Officer Kathleen Keating, who has served on the Dennis Police for over two decades, is K9 Winnie’s handler.

The department said the dog will give support to victims, survivors, and first responders after traumatic events.

K9 Winnie can also offer comfort in schools, courts, and at community events as a member of the Peer Support Team.

The team will collaborate with Kathy Pedini, the department’s Victim Services Coordinator.

The comfort dog was provided through a partnership the force has with Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire.

