You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Police Stress Importance of Mental Health Response

Dennis Police Stress Importance of Mental Health Response

January 3, 2022

 

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department has placed a heavy emphasis on mental health services in recent years.

With access to four in-house clinicians, the department is better able to serve a community that is steadily losing the stigma around mental health problems as more individuals seek help.

One of the clinicians is trained to deal with youth and young adults, and another specialized in substance abuse disorders.

“Gone are the days when we show up, tell everybody to be quiet, and then clear off for the next call. It’s usually an officer or two, and maybe a supervisor, we put our heads together and see what we come up with. Sometimes even our clinicians, their primary focus, at this point is outreach and follow-up” said Sergeant Ryan Carr.

Connection with the community and being in-touch with public opinion and scrutiny have helped the department to shape their reaction strategies when going on calls and assisting citizens.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 