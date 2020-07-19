Dennis Pop Up Drive In

DENNIS – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Cape Play House, Cape Cinema and Cape Cod Museum of Art have come together to create a pop up drive in movie theatre in the central parking lot of their 22-acre campus.

“Cape Cod has a long traditions of drive ins, at one time there was five drive ins on Cape Cod,” said Owner of Cape Cinema Eric Hart.

The drive in began last Wednesday and will play every Wednesday through August 19th.

The movies will be viewed through a giant inflatable screen.

Movie goers are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy “Dinner and a Movie“ through ordering take out from several surrounding restaurants including Encore Bistro and Bar, Scargo Café and the Pheasant.

Due to social distancing several safety protocols have been put into place. The parking lot is limited to 100 vehicles, all tickets must be purchased on line, sanitizing stations will be available at all portable restrooms, and if you leave your vehicle you must wear a mask.

“This summer the only way you can safely entertain people is through something like a drive in,” said Hart.

The Movies scheduled are as follows.

Jaws on July 22nd

Back To the Future on July 29TH

E.T on August 5th

The Wizard of Oz on August 12th

And Trolls on August 19th.

All films begin at 8:45