Dennis Port Inn Sells for $2.7M

DENNIS PORT – The By the Sea Guest House in Dennis Port sold last Friday for over $2.7 million, according to Foran Realty Group.

The Inn, located on Chase Avenue, had been operated by the Kossifos family for over 50 years and is rated on TripAdvisor as a 4.5-star lodging facility.

The property was purchased by Leon Narbonne, who will continue to operate the inn with plans for future upgrades and improvements.

According to TripAdvisor, the inn is “an excellent choice for travelers visiting Dennis Port, offering a romantic environment alongside many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay.”

The bed and breakfast offers a flat screen TV, refrigerator, air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

The travel website ranked it as the #3 B&B/Inn in Dennis Port.

The transaction was brokered by the Commercial Division of Foran Realty. Chris Manning represented the Kossifos family, and the buyer was represented by Peter Muniz.