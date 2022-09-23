You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours

Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours

September 23, 2022

DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours.

As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm.

The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said it will not change throughout the year.

Previously, the station had been closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays instead.

The station is also closed on legal holidays and the day after Thanksgiving.

Call the Transfer Station at 508-760-6230 for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

