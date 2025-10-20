You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis voters to consider community restorations, housing, and childcare at Special Town Meeting

October 20, 2025

DENNIS – Dennis is holding a Special Town Meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the Dennis Yarmouth Middle School at 286 Station Avenue in South Yarmouth at 7 pm.  

Notable warrant articles up for consideration by the voters include restoration work on the Chapman Baseball Field at Wixon Middle School as well as funds for the preservation and restoration of Cape Cinema.  

On the hot topic of housing, articles on the warrant include both the transfer of funds to the Affordable Housing Trust to create new affordable housing, and the creation of a 3% community impact fee that would apply to transfers of occupancy for those operating two or more short-term rental units within the town. 

The fee does not apply to short-term rental operators operating in single to three-bedroom homes in which the operator primarily resides. 

Additionally, another article would transfer funds from the Landfill Solar Special Revenue Fund to provide childcare subsidies for Dennis residents. 

To view the full warrant, click here. 

