Dennis Wastewater Project continues throughout municipality

DENNIS – As businesses reopen and residents return from trips off Cape, infrastructure projects are resuming across Dennis as contractors associated with the Town’s Wastewater Project return to work on contracts No. 2, 3, and 4.

Per the contracts, sewer work will continue on Theophilus F. Smith Road, with access to the Transfer Station restricted to South Gages Way from Wednesday through Friday.

Sewer work will also continue on Main Street, from the Center Street Intersection to Duck Pond Road, as well as Route 134 toward Center Street and on Farm Lane.

Additional work will commence on Ann’s Path and on Route 28 from Old Main Street toward School Street.

Work hours will typically take place Monday through Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, with police details on site to assist traffic flow, and detours and areas of limited access implemented where necessary.

Roads will reopen and become passable at the end of each day.