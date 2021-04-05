D-Y Regional High School Gets Support for Career Advancement

BOSTON – The state has awarded designations to several high schools to launch new programs that will assist students with gaining college and career experience.

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School was one of the 18 schools awarded. D-Y will use their designation to launch an innovation Pathway in Healthcare and Social Assistance that has the capacity to serve 40 students.

Through the Pathway, students will partner with MassHire Cape and Islands, Coastal Medical Transportation Services, Cape Cod CPR, Yarmouth Fire department, Tufts School of Medicine Great Diseases Project.

All students in the pathway will also complete a 100-hour internship.